AIB to release final reports on Osinbajo’s helicopter crash, others

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it will release final reports of 10 air accidents within the next 90 days.

CEO of AIB, Akin Olateru, disclosed to journalists that the final reports to be released including Vice President Osinbajo’s helicopter crash and some airplane crashes that happened as far back as 2008.

He said, “In the next 90 days, we will be releasing final reports of accidents in the last 12 years. We have the vice president’s helicopter crash, Kabo, Chanchangi and some others. We have a 737-200 in 2008,” he said.

“We have concluded investigation on the accidents. Some of these reports have gone to stakeholders for the 60-day review while others will be going for the stakeholders’ review.”

Furthermore, Olateru said 85% of the safety recommendations issued to airlines and other agencies have been implemented with the cooperation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He said, “Airlines are wise because they know the effect of non-compliance of these safety recommendations. It’s a win-win situation for everyone and the industry at large will benefit.

“If you issue a safety recommendation and it is not implemented then the recommendation has not served its purpose. In truth, if recommendations are not implemented airlines suffer, the public suffers but it helps the win-win situation and ensures there is the confidence to fly.”