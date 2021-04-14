Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars after 11 years

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has signed a short term deal with Kano Pillars that will see him through the remainder of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The 28-year-old reunites with his boyhood club 11 years after starring for Sai Masu Gida.

Musa’s final season with Kano Pillars saw him bag the top scorer award in the NPFL with 18 goals, before a move to VVV Venlo in the Dutch Eredivise.

He went on to feature for CSKA Moscow, Leciester City and Al Nassr.

According to a club statement signed by the media officer of the team, Idris Malikawa, an agreement was reached with the player after due consultations with the League Management Company.

The Nigeria international will be unveiled by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje before the commencement of the second stanza of the league.

“Musa is our own and Pillars FC will continue to support him anytime and anywhere he finds himself,” Malikawa said.

The four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions are currently leading the log alongside Kwara Utd with 36 points each from 19 matches.