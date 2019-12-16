AGF responds to Falana’s letter demanding Sowore’s release

The Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) has responded to a letter written to him by Femi Falana (SAN) seeking the release of Omoyele Sowore from custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Okay.ng had reported on Monday that Falana wrote the letter said after two lawyers in his team visited the DSS headquarters in Abuja to demand Sowore’s release but were advised to direct their request to him (Malami).

Malami in his reply in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said it is not within his powers to unilaterally ask the DSS to release Sowore without recourse to the court.

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to the court.

“We remain guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law,” the statement reads.

It can be recalled that Malami has asked the DSS to forward Sowore’s case file to his office for speedy dispensation of justice.

Sowore is being prosecuted for allegedly planning to overthrow the regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari using the ‘RevolutionNow’ protests.