AGF Malami: My office not investigating Tinubu

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said his office is not considering investigating the national chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Malami made this disclosure while being interviewed on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Tuesday.

The AGF further noted that he could not say if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or the Code of Conduct Bureau were investigating Tinubu since the two agencies had statutory powers to commence probes and prosecute people.

He said: “The Office of the AGF has not taken any decision, filed or instituted any action before any court in the land relating to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“But then, within the context of the law as you rightly know, the EFCC and the Code of Conduct are all statutory bodies vested with statutory powers to act within the context of the law establishing them. So, I am not in a position to give you a precise answer.

“However, the Office of the AGF and its arm, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions, has not initiated any proceedings and no investigation has been instituted by either EFCC or the Code of Conduct Bureau against the APC chieftain.”