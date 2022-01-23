AFCON: Buhari speaks to Super Eagles players ahead of Tunisia match

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the second-round match against Tunisia at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in a video conference urged the team to continue their impressive display at the tournament and make the nation proud.

He said: “I’ve agreed to speak with you, our gentlemen, because we have been making Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. Thank you to all the Nigerian coaches and, importantly, you to all the players — Kelechi, Moses, and the rest of you. I very much appreciate your efforts.

“The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud.”

The Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, on his part thanked the president for speaking to the team while promising that they would emerge triumphant against Tunisia.

“We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning. On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much, sir,“ he said.

“The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr President. We also thank the Hon. Minister, and the NFF President. We are so privileged and want to promise that you should just relax. We’ll come out victorious. We won’t let the nation down.”