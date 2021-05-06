Adeboye’s third son dies in sleep

Dare, one of the biological sons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is dead.

He was 42.

According to reports, Dare Adeboye died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

The deceased, who was assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, had ministered the previous day and had returned home to sleep from which he passed on.

Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the death of Dare to newsmen.

He said, “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”