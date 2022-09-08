Adeboye makes revelation about wife on 55th wedding anniversary

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Thursday praised his wife Pastor Foluke for standing by him through the years.

In a message celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary posted via his social media pages, Adeboye revealed that his wife stood by him when they had nothing.

“My darling @pastorfoluadeboye the woman who has suffered with me, she stood by me when we had nothing,” he said.

“I was the poorest and the least known of all the men after her 55yrs ago. But she left all those who were famous, well to do and she picked me. Thank God, God had made us a success and proven all the oppostions back then wrong.

“Here is to 55 more years of double love, double grace, double peace, double of heaven on earth. #PerfectJubilee #CoupleGoals #GodFreedUs”