Adeboye: I can’t complain, blame God over my son’s death

The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said he cannot blame or question God for the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Okay.ng recalls that Dare, the third son of the Adeboye, died in his sleep during the week in his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Pastor Adeboye while preaching at the May 2021 edition of the church’s Holy Ghost service on Friday said everyone should thank God ‘rather than ‘blame and question’ him.

He said: “Whatever we have is given to us by God, be it wealth, wife, husband, children e.t.c and if it got taken away by God, all we can do is give God glory for actually giving us the privilege to enjoy that wealth or kids temporarily, and it is not for us to complain, blame and question God.

“What we see as sorrows might be joy in the sight of God, I mean His ways and thoughts are not the same with ours; we shouldn’t forget that both good and bad happen at God’s command. (Lamentations 3:38).

“Finally, in all things, let’s learn to say thank you, father, and It is well. God bless all of you in Jesus’ name,”