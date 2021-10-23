Abuja-Kaduna train services resume – Nigerian Railway Corporation

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS).

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Okay.ng understands this is after the fixing of the damaged areas of the railways caused by an attack which led to suspending its services.

The statement reads: “The Board and Management of the Nigerian railway corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers that Abuja – Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) resume tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd October, 2021 as follows.

“From, IDU, Abuja (AK3) at 0950am. From RIGASA, Kaduna (KA4) at 1035am. Subsequent trains services continue. NRC, once again sincerely apologises for the inconvenience.”