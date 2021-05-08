Abducted ABSU student freed

The student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, who was abducted by unknown armed men earlier in the week, has finally been freed by her abductors.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu made this known this evening via his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

He said the student had already been reunited with her family, adding that his administration would ensure justice was served to those who carried out the act.

“It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed,” the Governor announced

“I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly.

“We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals.”