7 persons died in Abuja aircraft crash – Nigerian Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said 7 of its personnel died onboard the Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that crashed close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Intl Airport, Abuja.

Okay.ng reports that the aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en-route Minna, Niger State capital.

NAF in a statement titled “AIRCRAFT ACCIDENT” confirmed the incident stating that an investigation has been launched.

The statement reads: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), AVM Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”