5G auction: NCC extends deadline for submission of bids

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of bids and initial bid deposits (IBDs) for the upcoming auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by NCC’s director of public affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the commission shifted the deadline from November 24 to November 29 due to recent flight delays which could have affected prospective bidders.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Communications Commission invites the public to note that the submission of responses in respect of the 3.5 Gigahertz Spectrum Band auction was scheduled to close on Wednesday, 24th November 2021.

“However, due to the challenges posed to air travels as witnessed recently and considering that it may have some impact on intending bidders regarding the submission of their bids, the Commission hereby extends the deadline for submission of bids and Initial Bid Deposits (IBDs) to 5.00 pm on Monday, 29th November 2021.

“All other events as scheduled in the Information Memorandum remain unchanged.”

The spectrum will be utilised for the early deployment of 5G technology services in the country.