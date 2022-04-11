2023: What I will do for Nigerians If elected president – Osinbajo makes promises

2023: What I will do for Nigerians If elected president – Osinbajo makes promises

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has listed his promises to Nigerians if given the opportunity to rule the country.

Osinbajo speaking in his declaration speech to run for president on Monday said his experiences, insights, and opportunities would be used for Nigeria and Nigerians.

The VP further outlined some challenges he intends to fix if he becomes the president in 2023.

They are;

EXCELLENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT: “Providing an excellent environment for businesses to thrive“

AGRICULTURE: “Taking the agriculture revolution to the next level especially mechanization and developing the farm to table value chain.“

REGULATIONS: “Making sure that the government, its agencies and regulators serve the business community“

TECHNOLOGY: “creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions“

SIP: “Enhancing our Social Investment Programme to a full-scale social welfare scheme“

POVERTY: “Completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade“

EDUCATION: “Completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school and reforming our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century“

HEALTH: “Completing the task of universal health coverage for all“

GOVERNANCE: “Strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates.“

ETHNICITY: “Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa. Where everywhere in this land is home for everyone , where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us.“

Read his full declaration speech here.