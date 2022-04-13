2023: Tinubu reveals why he is the man Nigeria needs

Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, has revealed why Nigeria needs him.

Tinubu speaking on Wednesday at an event featuring current and past speakers and deputy speakers elected on the platform of the APC said he has the necessary experience to represent Nigeria well if elected.

The event, which was held in Lagos, had as its theme, ‘The Legislature, Changing Times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’.

According to him, he was one of the best students while at the Chicago State University, adding that Nigeria needs people like him.

He said: “Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.

“I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me.

“I want to bring the same to bear as president of Nigeria.

“Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.”

The former governor of Lagos further explained that he wants to become president legitimately through the ballot but he reserve the right to brag, adding that he started his teething age of politics in the Senate and he did well as the youngest.

Tinubu also described himself as well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of the Chicago State University.

“I want to become president legitimately through the ballot but I reserve the right to brag.

“I started my teething age of politics in the Senate; I was the youngest and I did well.

“I am well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of the Chicago State University.

“I was a student-tutor and one of the most sought-after graduates after school as I had five job offers even before graduation.

“In the face of tyranny and all odds, I have survived, stood and fought for democracy, survived the exile, lived without family, while financing other pro-democracy groups.

“I have contributed to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy more than any other person. I am a very passionate being.

“I have contributed immensely more than any other person contesting today. I equally have it better when it comes to legislative experience, I am married to a senator, and have allowed her to practice her religion well,” Tinubu said.