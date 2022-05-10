2023: Tinubu promises to curb hunger, ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians

All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu says he will curb hunger and ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians if elected president in 2023.

“We will work and banish hunger, we will work and reset Nigeria’s prosperity so that all of us will enjoy the reward of our labour in this country,” Mr Tinubu said on Tuesday when he paid homage to the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III.

Mr Tinubu who was in Gombe to meet party members and delegates preparatory to the forthcoming party’s primary election, stated that he would work together with successful governors and all stakeholders to make things better for the country.

“If elected as the president of Nigeria and Insha Allah I will be, I will work with the successful governors to make things better,” Mr Tinubu said.

The former Lagos state governor said he was at the Emir’s palace to ask for prayers and seek his blessings so that his dream would be actualised.

In his response, the emir said “the name Jagaban is a household name in Nigeria, your record as Lagos state Governor speaks for itself.

“Your success in Internally Generated Revenue has set Lagos State on the path of economic independence,” the traditional ruler said.

The Emir added that, “As a political leader and mentor of Political leaders, I commend you for the visit and the respect you have for the people of Gombe.”