2023: Tinubu blasts Atiku over comments on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Muhammad A. Aliyu Posted Muhammad A. Aliyu July 23, 2022
2 Min Read
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has slammed his competitor, Atiku Abubakar, who berated his choice of Kashim Shettima as a running mate.

In an interview on Arise TV on Friday, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party claimed that his point of political departure from Tinubu was the latter’s desire for a single faith ticket.

However, Tinubu in a statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Saturday, faulted Atiku claims.

In the statement, Tinubu was quoted as saying, “Atiku has no business raising the issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket except as a hypocrite. Perhaps he believes people have forgotten his antics during the 1993 election.

“After he woefully lost his bid to be the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, what did he do? He canvassed and lobbied harder than anyone to become the running mate to late Chief MKO Abiola. When it benefitted him personally, Atiku did not see anything wrong with Muslim-Muslim ticket. He saw everything right in such a ticket as long as he was on it.

“Now, Atiku criticises my selection as running mate based on religion. He does so because he cannot criticise it on other ground.”

