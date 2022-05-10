2023: Miyetti Allah denies purchasing APC presidential form for Jonathan

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says it did not buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential form for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The association made this disclosure in a statement by its National Secretary MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, it has far higher needs for money to assist its members being uprooted and killed in the South East and several other States than buying forms for politicians.

The statement reads, “The attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any Candidate contesting elections.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the million of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry, cattle rustling and the dastardly activities of self-appointed vigilantes who for all intent and purpose are committed to executing genocide.

“We believe politics should be left to politicians, we see no mileage in supporting any politician when we are overwhelmed by the crisis being faced by our members Nationwide.

“We call on the media to take their time to understand the difference between the various fulbe organisations and avoid dragging us into political mud.”