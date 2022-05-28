2023: Gudaji Kazaure fails to secure re-election bid

Hon. Kazaure, a popular All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Kazaure, Gwiwa, Roni and Yankwashi Federal Constituency has lost his re-election bid to Arch Mukhtar Muhammad Zanna.

The returning officer who announced the result on Friday night said Arch Zanna got 89 votes. Muhammad Zakari, his closest rival got 70 and Kazaure had only 26 votes.

Hon. Kazaure gained national acclaim when footages of his presentations on the floor of the House and interviews went viral on social media.

The lawmaker has since attracted fans from all over the Federation and has been nicknamed the “Man of the People”.