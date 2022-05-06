2023: Ex-Zamfara governor Yerima declares intention to run for president

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yerima, says he will be contesting the 2023 presidential election, under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Yerima made this disclosure after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the President gave him the nod to contest the ticket.

The ex-governor said he is acting within the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.

He noted that if elected he would fight insecurity, poverty and ignorance.