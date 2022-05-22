2023: APC postpones screening of presidential aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of the screening of all its presidential aspirants.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, made this announcement in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, a new date for the screening exercise would be announced by the party.

The statement reads, “The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”