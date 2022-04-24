2023: Adopt women as running mates, Aisha Buhari urges aspirants

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, has urged political parties to always consider women as running mates to candidates contesting elections into various positions across the country.

Mrs Buhari was speaking on Saturday night when she hosted presidential aspirants from various political parties to a Ramadan (Iftar) breakfast at the State House, Abuja.

The Iftar was organised by the first lady to provide an opportunity for the aspirants to share love and happiness with one another in the spirit of Ramadan and in a quest for nation building.

She said fair-play for women in politics was to ensure their greater participation in elective positions.

“In fact, it is high time women are adopted as running mates at all levels considering their voting strength and active involvement in political processes.

“As we approach the 2023 election with greater hope, I am confident that Nigeria will continue to grow from strength to strength on the pedestal of our democratic tenets,” she said.

The first lady, enjoined the presidential hopefuls to remain focused on issues that strengthened the nation’s unity, brotherhood and national cohesion.

Mrs Buhari urged the aspirants to ensure tolerance, fair-play and avoid violence by building bridges where necessary, especially during electioneering campaigns.