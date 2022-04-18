2022 UTME: JAMB expresses readiness to deliver hitch-free exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed optimism about a hitch-free examination scheduled for May, with 1.8 million candidates to take the UTME.

In its weekly bulletin, JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said it would deliver a seamless exercise in its main examination in all its 757 centres across the country.

He said this followed the success recorded in the mock UTME held on April 9.

“Taking the mock examination has proved to be one of the most effective tests of readiness for the main examination,” Mr Oloyede said.

He reiterated that the mock examination was instituted to test its facilities and determine its readiness for the main UTME.

Mr Oloyede added that the centres must deliver a better outcome in the main examination in May.

Meanwhile, JAMB has scheduled the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) between May 6 and 16, with 1.8 million candidates registered for this year’s main UTME.