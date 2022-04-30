2022 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to begin printing notification slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Saturday, directed all candidates sitting for its 2022 examination to begin printing their notification slips for the exercise.

The board gave the directive in a statement, signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja.

JAMB said that all candidates, who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from Saturday, April 30 ahead of the exercise.

”The notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday, 6th May, 2022 to 14th May, 2022.

”Printing of examination notification slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

”All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

”This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the board frowns at lateness to its examination and no excuses would be entertained from any candidate, as a stitch in time, saves nine.”

The board said that printing of slips could be done at any available internet point, private or public, while adding that candidates were to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on 2022 UTME slip printing, insert registration number and print.

The board also said that the slip contained candidates’ important details such as, registration number, examination centre within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

JAMB said all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which was also a register of attendance, in line with its “No biometric verification, no examination” policy.

JAMB said: “Candidates are also to note that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason.

“Therefore, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues, if possible, they should pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

”Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force.

”Therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

“The list of the banned items within the examination hall include but not limited to; flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewellery, among others.”