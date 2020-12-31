News

2021: Buhari to address Nigerians on New Year’s Day

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday make a New Year broadcast to the nation.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7am.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.”

