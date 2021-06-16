2021/2022 English Premier League full fixtures revealed

The fixtures for the 2021/2022 English Premier League season were released on Wednesday morning.

Champions Manchester City begins the defence of their title with a mouthwatering trip to Tottenham Hotspur. It remains to be seen which of the two teams Harry Kane will be playing for, as the England captain’s future hangs in the air.

Arsenal travel to newcomers Brentford, while Champions League winners Chelsea begin with a home game against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United’s clash with Leeds United promises to be a cracking game at Old Trafford, and Liverpool is away to Norwich City.

See full fixtures below:

Saturday 14 August

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Spurs v Man City

Watford v Aston Villa

Saturday 21 August

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Watford

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Leeds v Everton

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Norwich

Southampton v Man Utd

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 28 August

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Arsenal

Newcastle v Southampton

Norwich v Leicester

Spurs v Watford

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday 11 September

Arsenal v Norwich

Brentford v Brighton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Burnley

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday 18 September

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Leeds

Norwich v Watford

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 25 September

Arsenal v Spurs

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Norwich

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Burnley

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle

Saturday 2 October

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Norwich

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Leeds v Watford

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 16 October

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle v Spurs

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Leeds

Watford v Liverpool

Saturday 23 October

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Watford

Leeds v Wolves

Man Utd v Liverpool

Southampton v Burnley

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 30 October

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Brentford

Leicester v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Norwich v Leeds

Spurs v Man Utd

Watford v Southampton

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 6 November

Arsenal v Watford

Brentford v Norwich

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Leeds v Leicester

Man Utd v Man City

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 20 November

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Brentford

Norwich v Southampton

Spurs v Leeds

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal v Newcastle

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v Spurs

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester v Watford

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v West Ham

Norwich v Wolves

Tuesday 30 November

19:45 Aston Villa v Man City

19:45 Everton v Liverpool

19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace

19:45 Watford v Chelsea

19:45 West Ham v Brighton

19:45 Wolves v Burnley

20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday 1 December

19:45 Newcastle v Norwich

19:45 Southampton v Leicester

19:45 Spurs v Brentford

Saturday 4 December

Aston Villa v Leicester

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds v Brentford

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Spurs v Norwich

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 December

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Wolves

Norwich v Man Utd

Tuesday 14 December

19:45 Arsenal v West Ham

19:45 Brentford v Man Utd

19:45 Brighton v Wolves

19:45 Burnley v Watford

19:45 Leicester v Spurs

19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa

20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday 15 December

20:00 Chelsea v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Leeds

Saturday 18 December

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 26 December

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Norwich

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Spurs

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Watford

Norwich v Everton

Spurs v Arsenal

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal v Burnley

Brentford v Wolves

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Man City

Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds

19:45 Brighton v Chelsea

19:45 Burnley v Man Utd

19:45 Norwich v Crystal Palace

19:45 West Ham v Watford

19:45 Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 9 February

19:45 Newcastle v Everton

19:45 Spurs v Southampton

20:00 Liverpool v Leicester

20:00 Man City v Brentford

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds v Man Utd

Liverpool v Norwich

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

Southampton v Norwich

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester v Leeds

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Spurs v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Man Utd v Spurs

Southampton v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester v Brentford

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Spurs

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich

* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

16:00 Arsenal v Everton

16:00 Brentford v Leeds

16:00 Brighton v West Ham

16:00 Burnley v Newcastle

16:00 Chelsea v Watford

16:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd

16:00 Leicester v Southampton

16:00 Liverpool v Wolves

16:00 Man City v Aston Villa

16:00 Norwich v Spurs