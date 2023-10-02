15 Nigerian Music Artists with Most Subscribers on YouTube

YouTube has become a global platform for artists to showcase their music, connect with fans, and reach new audiences.

In Nigeria, a country known for its rich musical heritage, several artists have embraced the power of YouTube to share their music and engage with their fans.

Let’s take a look at the Nigerian artists with the most YouTube subscribers, based on their incredible music and captivating videos.

Burna Boy – 4.33 Million Subscribers (237 Videos) Ckay – 3.87 Million Subscribers (99 Videos) Rema – 3.72 Million Subscribers (102 Videos) Davido – 3.64 Million Subscribers (58 Videos) Flavour – 3.07 Million Subscribers (344 Videos) Wizkid – 2.88 Million Subscribers (64 Videos) Kizz Daniel – 2.6 Million Subscribers (132 Videos) P-Square – 2.34 Million Subscribers (104 Videos) Tekno – 2.33 Million Subscribers (33 Videos) Yemi Alade – 2.26 Million Subscribers (225 Videos) Sinach – 2.14 Million Subscribers (199 Videos) Omah Lay – 1.67 Million Subscribers (109 Videos) Rudeboy – 1.64 Million Subscribers (19 Videos) Fireboy DML – 1.55 Million Subscribers (91 Videos) Tiwa Savage – 1.34 Million Subscribers (98 Videos)

These Nigerian artists have not only conquered the music industry but have also built thriving communities of fans on YouTube.

Their music videos, live performances, and behind-the-scenes content offer a glimpse into the vibrant Nigerian music scene.

As they continue to create and share their music, their YouTube subscriber counts are bound to grow even higher, cementing their status as global music icons.