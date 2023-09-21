Seplat Energy Launches 4th Edition of  STEP CSR Initiative

In a bid to enhance the quality of education in Edo and Delta states and empower teachers with innovative tools and knowledge, the Seplat Energy/NNPC E&P Limited Joint Venture (JV) has officially launched the 2023 edition of its Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This initiative underscores the JV’s unwavering dedication to education in its host communities and beyond.

The Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme (STEP) is a visionary initiative aimed at fostering creative thinking among teachers, providing training in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), offering leadership and self-improvement training, increasing student engagement, and delivering a holistic education. The 2023 edition of STEP has enlisted the participation of 350 teachers.

This comprehensive five-month program caters to both public and private secondary school teachers, extending its reach to schools within the host communities of Seplat Energy. The program’s core curriculum leverages technology and includes the provision of cutting-edge gadgets and resources, all graciously provided by Seplat Energy.

In her welcoming address, Chioma Afe, the Director of External Affairs & Sustainability at Seplat Energy Plc, emphasized the program’s holistic approach, stating, “We are not just investing in students; we are also enriching schools and nurturing teachers. Our vision extends to every facet of the education ecosystem, and we collaborate closely with state ministries and our partner, NEPL, to comprehensively impact every component of that ecosystem.”

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, represented by Mrs. Ero Ugiagbe, the Functioning Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Ministry of Education, expressed profound gratitude to Seplat Energy and its partners for their exceptional dedication to education. She commended their commitment to school development and the Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme as outstanding contributions to the states.

Mrs. Rose Ezewu, the Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, conveyed her appreciation for the longstanding commitment of the NEPL/Seplat JV to educational development in both Edo and Delta states. She remarked that these efforts had significantly enhanced and sustained the quality of education in the region.

Reflecting on the impact of the program, Atsenuwa Beauty, one of the participating teachers, remarked, “As teachers, we have been empowered and enlightened to see new innovative ways of building destinies. I want to appreciate Seplat JV because it is one thing to have an idea and another thing to execute it and execute it well. That’s why we are seeing the magnitude of success being experienced here today, and so, we are thankful.”

Awaritakpor Precious, another participant, emphasized the transformative nature of the program, stating, “Growing up, we were meant to understand that the teachers’ reward is in heaven. But Seplat is saying ‘No,’ that heaven is here. This is teachers’ heaven, courtesy of Seplat.”

Mr. Owunari Levi, Community Adviser, Western Asset, representing the Managing Director of NEPL, expressed his gratitude to Seplat Energy for their partnership in uplifting society. He acknowledged the profound impact of Seplat’s contributions to the region, which had created a more favorable operating environment for both NEPL and the communities.

The Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme (STEP) focuses on equipping secondary school teachers with the skills, innovations, and technologies needed to deliver STEAM subjects more effectively.

It also provides resources and support to schools, fostering an environment conducive to interdisciplinary STEAM learning for students.