Yahaya Bello’s Absence in Court Explained by Lawyer

A lawyer representing former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, Adedayo Adedipe, has explained why his client was absent in court on April 23, 2024. According to Adedipe, Bello was afraid of not getting a fair hearing and justice, and therefore chose not to appear in court.

This explanation comes after Justice Emeka Nwite issued a bench warrant against Bello last week, following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adedipe stated that Bello would have made himself available in court, but his fear of not receiving a fair trial led to his absence. The lawyer did not provide further details on what specifically sparked this fear.

The case has been adjourned to a later date, and it remains to be seen how the court will proceed with the bench warrant and Bello’s absence.

It is worth noting that Bello’s legal team has not denied the allegations against him, but has instead raised concerns about the fairness of the trial. The EFCC has been investigating Bello for alleged financial crimes during his time as Kogi Governor.