EFCC Grills Ex-Aviation Minister Sirika Over Alleged 8bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has questioned former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over alleged fraud totaling ₦8,069,176,864. Sirika was invited to the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, where he was interrogated over the allegations.

According to the EFCC, Sirika awarded four contracts to a company owned by his younger brother, Abubakar Sirika, who is a civil servant and deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. The contracts, worth a total of ₦8.069 billion, were for various aviation projects, including the construction of a terminal building in Katsina Airport, the establishment of a fire truck maintenance and refurbishment center, and the procurement of aircraft and simulators for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology.

The EFCC alleges that Sirika abused his office and diverted public funds to his brother’s company, Engirios Nigeria Limited. Abubakar Sirika was arrested by the EFCC in April over his involvement in the fraud.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, confirmed that the commission has been investigating the Aviation and Humanitarian Affairs ministries, and that the probe is not limited to Sirika and his brother, but rather a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the two ministries.

Sirika’s alleged fraud is said to have involved the transfer of funds to different companies and individuals, with no trace of work done on any of the contract items.

The EFCC’s investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear at this time what charges Sirika may face if found culpable.