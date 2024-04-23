UNN Lecturer Suspended Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations

The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, has suspended a lecturer, Mr. Mfonobong David Udoudom, over allegations of sexual harassment of a female student. The suspension is indefinite and takes effect immediately, pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel investigation.

Okay.ng gathered that the lecturer had demanded sexual favors from the student, threatening to fail her in his course if she didn’t comply. The student, who is married, offered to pay money instead, but the lecturer refused. The student’s husband lodged a complaint with the university authorities, who advised her to play along.

A viral video shows the lecturer naked, with a voiceover claiming to have evidence of the harassment, including chats, voice notes, and videos. The university’s acting Public Relations Officer, Dr. Okwun Omeaku, confirmed the suspension and stated that the university has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct.

The university has a Sexual Harassment Policy in place, which guides staff-student relationships. The management assured that it will punish the lecturer according to the rules if found guilty by the disciplinary panel. The university is committed to protecting its students from abuse and exploitation.

The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, has suspended a lecturer, Mr. Mfonobong David Udoudom, over allegations of sexual harassment of a female student. The suspension is indefinite and takes effect immediately, pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel investigation.

According to a university source, the lecturer had demanded sexual favors from the student, threatening to fail her in his course if she didn’t comply. The student, who is married, offered to pay money instead, but the lecturer refused. The student’s husband lodged a complaint with the university authorities, who advised her to play along.

A viral video shows the lecturer naked, with a voiceover claiming to have evidence of the harassment, including chats, voice notes, and videos. The university’s acting Public Relations Officer, Dr. Okwun Omeaku, confirmed the suspension and stated that the university has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct.

The university has a Sexual Harassment Policy in place, which guides staff-student relationships. The management assured that it will punish the lecturer according to the rules if found guilty by the disciplinary panel. The university is committed to protecting its students from abuse and exploitation.