Whitemoney Reveals Betrayal by His Team During Big Brother Naija All Stars

Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, a former contestant on Big Brother Naija All Stars, has recently made shocking revelations about his experience both inside and outside the famous reality show.

In a candid interview with media personality Hero Daniels, Whitemoney disclosed that his team had betrayed him while he was still a participant in the Big Brother Naija house.

During the interview, Whitemoney revealed that he faced immense pressure during his time on the show. He explained, “I was dealing with a lot of pressure. Things were happening to me. My page was hacked, and my votes were sold by my team.”

These revelations shed light on the challenges Whitemoney faced behind the scenes, which were largely unknown to the public during the competition.

His admission that his votes were sold by his own team is particularly shocking, as fans of the reality show were actively voting to support their favorite housemates.

Whitemoney also shared his perspective on his chances of winning the competition.

He expressed a realistic view, stating, “I knew I was not going to win. I already knew that the winner for this edition would be a woman, but I was prepared to get to the last stage of the competition, which I did. I got to the eighth week.

“When I came out, I saw that people who I trusted did me dirty, hacked my page, and demanded $10,000 ransom.”