Zamfara State Governor Enforces Ban on Illegal Mining to Curb Banditry

In a decisive move to combat the ongoing challenges posed by illegal mining activities, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has issued a comprehensive ban on such activities within the state.

The governor has also directed law enforcement agencies to take rigorous actions against any individual or group found engaging in illegal mining.

Illegal mining in Zamfara State has long been associated with the proliferation of criminal activities, including banditry and insecurity.

Governor Lawal, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, emphasized the urgent need to curtail these detrimental activities and ensure the safety and well-being of the state’s residents.

Under this new directive, security personnel have been given explicit orders to take stringent measures, including the use of lethal force, to prevent and suppress illegal mining operations.

The governor stated, “The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts.”

He further highlighted the importance of this move in enabling the state government to maintain control over its valuable resources while simultaneously disrupting activities that endanger the lives and property of its citizens.

Governor Lawal stressed that illegal mining has been a significant factor contributing to the widespread banditry that has afflicted Zamfara State.

To restore peace and security to the region, the government recognizes the need for swift, decisive action to combat this menace effectively.