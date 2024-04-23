Tinubu Jets to Netherlands and Saudi Arabia on Official Visit

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, for an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, followed by attendance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s visit to the Netherlands is at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Rutte. During his stay, the President will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

The President will also participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration and partnerships in areas such as agriculture and water management. Additionally, he will engage in discussions with Dutch officials on port management operations, an area in which the Netherlands has renowned expertise.

Following his engagements in the Netherlands, President Tinubu will proceed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting focused on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development. The meeting brings together over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia, providing an opportunity for the President and his entourage to engage in discussions aligned with his Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria.

The President will be accompanied by several ministers and senior government officials on this official visit.