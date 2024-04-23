Tinubu, FG, INEC, and More – Today News in Nigeria Headlines for April 23rd, 2024

Good morning, Nigeria! Rise and shine with Okay.ng’s exclusive roundup of today’s top newspaper headlines, freshly curated just for you on this Tuesday, the 23rd of April 2024.

Tinubu Advocates for State Policing:



President Bola Tinubu asserts that Nigeria is ready for state policing to enhance community security and meet diverse local needs. Speaking at the National Dialogue on State Policing in Abuja, Tinubu highlights the potential of this policy shift in Nigeria’s law enforcement landscape. Tinubu’s Official Visit to Netherlands and Saudi Arabia:



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to embark on an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and attend an Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore collaboration opportunities, especially in agriculture and water management. FG Shuts Down Abuja Chinese Supermarket:



Officials from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) raid a Chinese supermarket in Abuja accused of discriminating against Nigerian shoppers. The facility’s closure follows public outcry over reports that only Chinese individuals were allowed to shop there. Final List of Edo Guber Election Candidates Released:



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) releases the final list of candidates for the upcoming Edo State Governorship Election. Notably, the impeached deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, is excluded from the list. Minimum Entry Age for University Admission Set at 18:



The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, announces plans to set the minimum age for university admission at 18 years. The initiative aims to address concerns over underage students entering universities unprepared for the academic and social challenges. FG Plans to Resell DisCos Managed by Banks, AMCON:



The federal government reveals plans to sell electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) currently managed by banks and the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON). The move seeks to improve the technical management of energy distribution assets. IGP Rejects State Police, Recommends Alternative:



Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, voices opposition to the establishment of state police, citing potential abuse of power and financial constraints. Instead, he recommends merging the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) into the Nigeria Police Force. Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara, Passes Local Government Amendment Bill:



The Rivers State House of Assembly passes the Local Government Amendment Bill into law without the assent of the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara. This move defies both the governor’s refusal to assent and a court order directing the status quo on the issue. Peter Obi Criticizes Pricing of Lagos-Calabar Highway Project:



Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expresses concerns about the pricing and timing of the Lagos-Calabar Highway project. He calls for a review of the project’s cost and urges the government to prioritize the completion of existing roads across the country. FG Resumes Prosecution of Boko Haram Detainees:



The federal government resumes the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects detained in Kainji. National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, confirms the development during the African Counter-terrorism Summit in Abuja, emphasizing Nigeria’s commitment to countering terrorism.