We are not planning to tap calls — Communication Minister Pantami

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 24, 2020
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has responded to reports suggesting that the ministry is planning to tap calls and monitor Nigerians on social media.

The minister in a statement issued by his spokesman, Uwa Suleiman, said the message is “fake news”.

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has been drawn to a misleading message purportedly authored by him, currently trending on social media,” the statement reads.

“The fake news is circulating a message which implies that all devices are now connected to the Ministry’s systems and that effective tomorrow, it will commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.

“The Honourable Minister enjoins all Nigerians to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear and creating public confusion.”



