Art Minister Reveals Plan for National Theme Song

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, has extended a call to songwriters and music artistes from all corners of the nation, spanning the six geopolitical zones.

Okay.ng understands that this is in a bid to craft an evocative theme song that resonates with the heart of the country.

With this initiative, Minister Musa-Musawa underscores her commitment to a profound priority—establishing a national theme song for Nigeria. The song, she believes, holds the potential to fortify the citizens’ connection to the Nigerian project, weaving a sense of identity and shared purpose.

In a statement released by the Media Office of the minister on Tuesday, she expressed her intentions shortly after assuming office. She emphasized, “One of her key plans in the immediate is to have a National Theme Song for the Nigerian brand. She, therefore, encouraged Nigerian Song Writers and Music Artistes from the Six Geopolitical Zones of the Country to begin to think in that direction.”

Beyond the creation of a harmonious anthem, Musa-Musawa vows to dedicate her best efforts to rejuvenate Nigeria’s global image. She ardently believes that it’s time to redefine the narrative, shifting away from the shadows of negativity—poverty, fraud, terrorism, and other forms of criminality. “To change the nation’s image positively beyond the shores of this country will require the collective support of all well-meaning Nigerians,” she articulated.

Amidst these aspirations, the Minister recognizes the potential of the creative industry to contribute significantly to the nation’s economic prosperity. Musa-Musawa envisions an industry that attracts enhanced foreign earnings, channeling a fresh and exportable dimension. “The Nigerian creative industry has come of age, and it is time to project it in a new exportable dimension for improved foreign earnings,” she emphasized.

The public can anticipate a surge of innovative and inspiring concepts, poised to drive and elevate this sector in the weeks ahead. Minister Musa-Musawa’s resolute dedication to steering Nigeria towards a brighter, more dynamic future in the global arena is a testament to her visionary leadership.