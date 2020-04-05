UEFA announces date when Champions League matches will end

The President of the UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin has announced a new date when the Champions League matches for the 2019/2020 season will end.

The UEFA Champions League was suspended last month due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But, Ceferin has revealed that all UEFA Champions League matches will end on August 3, 2020.

Speaking at an interview with German TV channel ZDF, Ceferin said:

“You can work within the current system, or with a single game at home or away, or at a neutral venue,”

“For now, all situations are theoretical, as the situation is extraordinary. But, the Champions League must be finished by August 3.

“We must be flexible, and we are working on plans to bring the Champions League and the Europa League back in May, June, and July.”