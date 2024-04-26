JAMB: Easy Steps to Check If Your 2024 UTME Result Is Ready – Here’s How

The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is currently underway and scheduled to conclude on April 29th, 2024.

As thousands of candidates write the high-stakes exam, it’s essential to know how to check if your result is ready and access it seamlessly once JAMB releases the scores.

JAMB has provided two convenient methods for checking the 2024 UTME results: online and via SMS.

How to Check Your 2024 JAMB UTME Results

Online Result Checking

To check your JAMB UTME 2024 results online, follow these simple steps:

Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal at efacility.jamb.gov.ng. Enter your login details, including the email address and password you used during registration. Click on the “Check UTME Results” button. Your UTME scores for each subject tested should be displayed on the screen if they have been released.

SMS Result Checking

Alternatively, you can check your results via SMS:

Send UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019 from the phone number you used during the registration process.

When Will the Results Be Released?

The first batch of UTME results is expected to be released “any moment soon” as per the latest updates from JAMB.

What Should I Do If My SIM Card Used for Registration Is Blocked?