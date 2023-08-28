Guchi Shares How TikTok Amplifies Her Music Globally

Guchi, the rapidly ascending Nigerian singer, is heralding the impact of TikTok on her musical career, stating that the platform has not only amplified her music but also provided a distinctive avenue to connect with her global audience.

Speaking at a recent event hosted at the Maison Fahrenheit Hotel in Lagos, Guchi lauded TikTok for its role in “leveling the playing field” for independent artists aiming for international stardom. The singer emphasized that artists can effectively utilize the social media platform to transcend barriers and share the distinctiveness of Afrobeats with a global audience.

Guchi underlined that TikTok has enabled her to display her passion, creativity, and originality to the world without compromising the essence of her Afrobeats heritage. She expressed her gratitude for the love and support she has garnered on TikTok, highlighting how the platform’s engagement and creativity from fans around the world continue to inspire her.

Munya Vomo, Content Partnerships Lead – Music at TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, characterized TikTok as an inclusive stage where talent, passion, and creativity shine unconditionally. He commented on Guchi’s thriving presence on TikTok, citing her music’s resonance with users who engage with her content on the platform.

“We are thrilled to witness artists like Guchi flourish on TikTok. With each release, such as ‘Notice Me,’ Guchi’s music resonates with multitudes of TikTok users who interpret her art through their own content on the platform,” Vomo stated.

“Through her music, talent, and captivating content, she embodies the creative spirit of TikTok and continues to leave an indelible mark on the platform’s vibrant community. Musicians are at the heart of TikTok’s dynamic community, and our commitment lies in empowering both established and emerging artists to realize their full potential.”

In 2021, Guchi burst onto the scene with her debut single titled ‘Jennifer’.

Since then, she has garnered widespread acclaim from her ever-expanding fan base, particularly on TikTok, where her music has resonated deeply.