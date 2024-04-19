News

Tinubu Appoints New Board for SEC

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new Board for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Effective immediately, the newly constituted Board is poised to shape the trajectory of Nigeria’s capital market.

In a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, it was highlighted that the appointed members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the commission.

The newly appointed Board comprises prominent figures in the financial landscape, with Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka assuming the role of Chairman. Accompanying him are Mr. Emomotimi Agama, appointed as Director-General, and Frana Chukwuogor and Mr. Bola Ajomale serving as Executive Commissioners for Legal and Enforcement, and Operations respectively.

Additionally, Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman has been appointed as Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, while Mr. Lekan Belo and Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi have been named as Non-Executive Commissioners.

- Advertisement -

President Tinubu expressed his confidence in the new Board, emphasizing his anticipation for their expertise and experience to enhance the commission’s core mandate.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Caleb Mutfwang, Pleateau State Governor Plateau Gov’t Condemns Attack Near University
Next Article Tunde Onakoya Nigerian Chess Champ Tunde Onakoya Breaks World Record, Plays Nonstop for 58 Hours

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Silva Strikes Late as Man City Edge Chelsea in FA Cup Semi-Final Thriller
Celebrities
Inflation Woes: FCCPC Reveals Culprits Behind High Consumer Prices
Business News
Dr Adesola Adeduntan
Adesola Adeduntan Steps Down as FirstBank MD/CEO After 9-Year Tenure
Business
Tinubu Congratulates Tunde Onakoya on New World Chess Record
News
Kingsley Fanwo with Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello’s Security Personnel Detained
Movies