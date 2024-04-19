Tinubu Appoints New Board for SEC

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new Board for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Effective immediately, the newly constituted Board is poised to shape the trajectory of Nigeria’s capital market.

In a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, it was highlighted that the appointed members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the commission.

The newly appointed Board comprises prominent figures in the financial landscape, with Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka assuming the role of Chairman. Accompanying him are Mr. Emomotimi Agama, appointed as Director-General, and Frana Chukwuogor and Mr. Bola Ajomale serving as Executive Commissioners for Legal and Enforcement, and Operations respectively.

Additionally, Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman has been appointed as Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, while Mr. Lekan Belo and Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi have been named as Non-Executive Commissioners.

President Tinubu expressed his confidence in the new Board, emphasizing his anticipation for their expertise and experience to enhance the commission’s core mandate.