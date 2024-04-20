Nigerian Chess Champ Tunde Onakoya Breaks World Record, Plays Nonstop for 58 Hours

Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian chess champion and advocate for child education, has achieved a remarkable feat by playing chess nonstop for 58 hours in New York City’s iconic Times Square.

His marathon session aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous chess game while raising funds for children’s education across Africa.

The record-breaking attempt commenced on Wednesday, with Onakoya dedicating his efforts to supporting education initiatives for children across the continent. His goal was to raise $1 million through this extraordinary endeavor.

On Saturday, at approximately 02:30 a.m. GMT, Onakoya surpassed the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds, set in 2018 by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad from Norway.

Playing alongside American chess champion Shawn Martinez, Onakoya demonstrated exceptional endurance and skill throughout the marathon.