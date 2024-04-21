Thiago Silva Hints at Possible Chelsea Departure After FA Cup Semi-Final Defeat

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has indicated that a decision has been reached regarding his future at the Premier League club, following their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Speaking after the disappointing defeat, the 39-year-old Brazilian did not delve into specifics but suggested that his time at Stamford Bridge might be coming to an end.

“You are going to know in the coming days,” Silva said when asked about his future.

“I don’t want to say anything now after a defeat. I’m sad about the result, but sooner or later the news will come out. I do have a decision made in my mind, but it’s not the moment to share it,” he added.

Reflecting on his tenure at Chelsea, Silva expressed gratitude for his four years at the club, highlighting the challenges of maintaining high performance levels at his age in the intense Premier League.

“Not that I didn’t believe in myself, but with my age and the intensity of this league, it’s rare to see players in a high level at 39,” Silva commented.

While Silva refrained from disclosing details about his decision, he hinted at his enduring passion for the game, suggesting that he still has years left to enjoy football.

“I don’t like to talk about me, but you can see this. In the semi-final I was ready to play the extra-time! I can see I still have some years in me to keep enjoying football,” he remarked.