Nollywood Veteran Stephanie Okereke Marks 13-Year Marriage to Husband

Nollywood actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus and her husband, Linus Idahosa, celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday as they marked their 13th wedding anniversary. The actress took to her Instagram page to share the joyous occasion, posting a heartfelt message alongside a photo of herself and her husband. “Cheers to Thirteen years of amazingness and building beautiful memories and dreams together. Each year, always better than the last. Happy 13th Anniversary, to us,” Stephanie wrote in the caption, accompanied by hashtags #ThirteenYearsStrong and #HappyAnniversary.

Stephanie Okereke-Linus and Linus Idahosa tied the knot in a private ceremony in Paris, France, on April 21, 2008.

