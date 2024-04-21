Politics

Ganduje’s Suspension Another Case of Impersonation – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has dismissed the recent suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as another case of impersonation. This comes after a new set of executives emerged from Ganduje’s ward and issued a fresh suspension against Ganduje.

According to the party’s Secretary in the State, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, the individuals involved are not legitimate executives and were sponsored to cause chaos. While some of them are party members, they have never held any position in the party.

Sarina stated, “It is a case of impersonation still, they were also sponsored to come out and did it late evening on Saturday. We were called and told that this is what is happening.”

The party is working to bring the real and genuine party executives forward to clarify the situation soon. This development is the latest twist in the ongoing crisis rocking the party in Kano State.

