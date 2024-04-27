BBNaija Season 9 Audition Deadline Extended: Here’s the Latest Update

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its unique blend of entertainment, drama, and competition.

As the anticipation for Season Nine builds, a significant update has arrived that’s sure to excite fans and potential contestants alike.

Audition Deadline Extension

The BBNaija Season Nine audition deadline has been extended, providing more opportunities for dynamic duos to showcase their potential and secure a spot in the Big Brother house.

Key Points:

Original Deadline: The initial deadline was set for April 20th, 2024.

Extended Deadline: Contestants now have until May 4, 2024, to submit their applications.

Audition Process and Requirements

With the theme “2 To Tango,” this season introduces a twist where contestants must audition in pairs. This could include close friends, family members, romantic partners, or any two people who believe they have what it takes to be the next big stars of BBNaija.

How to Apply:

Video Submission: Applicants must submit a three-minute video explaining why they should be chosen.

Pair Auditioning: Both members of the duo must be present in the audition video.

Eligibility: Applicants must be 21 years or older with valid identification.

Most Asked Questions

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about the BBNaija Season Nine auditions: