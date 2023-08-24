Minister of Works, David Umahi, Vows to Construct Roads with 50-Year Lifespan

David Umahi, the Minister of Works and former governor of Ebonyi State, has made a commitment to ensure that roads constructed under his leadership will have a lifespan of fifty years before requiring maintenance.

He shared this ambitious goal during an interview on the Sunrise Daily program on Channels Television.

Sworn in as a minister alongside 44 others by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, Umahi emphasized his determination to implement “concrete technology” to enhance road construction quality.

He expressed concern over the current state of road infrastructure, noting that many projects deteriorate within a relatively short period after completion.

Umahi voiced his belief that the typical lifespan of a road, which ranges from five to seven years, falls short of the desired durability.

He outlined his intent to challenge this norm by employing innovative construction techniques that factor in Nigeria’s climate and environment.

In his interview, Umahi explained, “The moment we deploy concrete technology… It is a revolution that is going to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

He conveyed conversations with state governors to collaborate on implementing this approach.

The minister expressed his dedication to delivering significant value for the financial investments made in road construction.

He vowed to ensure that the road projects executed during his tenure would withstand the test of time and not require extensive maintenance.

“I promise Nigerians, with the directive of President Bola Tinubu, that any road we do with our new technology, for fifty years, nobody is going to maintain it,” Umahi asserted confidently. He also highlighted the cost-saving benefits of this approach and his commitment to wise utilization of public funds.