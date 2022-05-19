Buhari condoles with Kano explosion victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families over loss of lives in the Sabon Gari, Kano, gas explosion in which nine casualties were reported.

Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

The President in the statement said: “The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss.”

Buhari commended the immediate steps taken in response to the incident by the agencies of the State Government, National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, the military, Police and other agencies of the Federal Government.