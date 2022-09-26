EducationTop stories

ASUU strike: FG backtracks, withdraws directive to reopen university campuses

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
National Universities Commission (NUC)
The Federal Government has withdrawn its circular which ordered vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors and governing councils to re-open federal universities.

Okay.ng recalls that the National Universities Commission (NUC) in an earlier circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 was addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities ordering them to re-open universities.

But in another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, which was also signed by the Director, Finance and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, the commission withdrew the order.

The letter tagged, “withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022” partly read, “I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022 on the above
subject.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

“Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards”

