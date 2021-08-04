News

PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu meet in London

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter August 4, 2021
Less than a minute

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday visited a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom.

Okay.ng understands that photos of the duo having an undisclosed conversation surfaced via social media on Tuesday evening.

Senior special assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, also shared the pictures confirming the meeting with a caption: “DADDY Asiwaju with BOS today in UK.”

See photos below:

Tags
Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter August 4, 2021
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button