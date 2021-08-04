PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu meet in London

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday visited a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom.

Okay.ng understands that photos of the duo having an undisclosed conversation surfaced via social media on Tuesday evening.

Senior special assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, also shared the pictures confirming the meeting with a caption: “DADDY Asiwaju with BOS today in UK.”

See photos below: