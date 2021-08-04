I salute your commitment, passion and doggedness – Buhari celebrates Emefiele at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, as he turns 60 on August 4th.

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

The statement read: “It gives me great pleasure to rejoice with you on the occasion of your Diamond Jubilee. Kindly accept the felicitations of myself, my family and Nigerians at this auspicious milestone.

“As Governor of Nigeria’s Apex Bank, you have rendered selfless service to your country at a most challenging period of our economic development, and I salute your commitment, passion and doggedness.

“As you continue to build on these achievements, it is my hope that your efforts translate to more positive results on the nation’s economy for the improved living standards we envisage for our people.

‘While using this medium to pray Almighty God to bless you with many more years in good health and service to your fatherland, please accept my best wishes and personal regards.”